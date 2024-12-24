TPG Eyes Altus Power Acquisition in Clean Energy Move

Buyout firm TPG is in discussions to potentially acquire Altus Power, a solar energy provider serving both commercial and residential clients, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

These talks, involving TPG's climate-focused investment arm, could result in a signed agreement within weeks, though the transaction remains unsettled, with the possibility of other parties expressing interest.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Altus Power is among the top owners of commercial-scale solar plants in the U.S. and has been considering sale options. Both Altus and TPG have declined to comment on ongoing proceedings.

