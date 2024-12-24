Left Menu

Gujarat Sets Benchmark in Digital Governance with Project Setu

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Gujarat is pioneering digital governance with Project Setu. By enhancing transparency, real-time monitoring, and timely project execution, the initiative underscores Gujarat's commitment to citizen-centric governance and sets a model for both national and international entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:39 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has garnered attention for its transformative approach to governance, emphasizing transparency and accountability. Central to this effort is Project Setu, a new module under the Pragati-G Portal, which showcases the state's commitment to digital governance.

Launched on Good Governance Day in 2023, Project Setu's one-year mark highlights its effectiveness in monitoring critical projects across multiple sectors. The initiative facilitates seamless tracking and resolution of issues ensuring timely implementation. To date, 380 projects worth Rs 78,001 crore have been scrutinized, with a significant number of issues addressed energetically and efficiently.

This innovative mechanism has powered inter-departmental coordination, enhancing decision-making and review processes across crucial sectors like Urban Development, Roads and Buildings, Water Supply, and more. The initiative exemplifies a robust governance model to be admired and emulated at both national and international levels, reflecting Gujarat's leadership in sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

