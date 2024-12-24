"Deeply anguished...": Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after 5 soldiers killed in accident in Poonch

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of the soldiers who died in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. "Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the death of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery," Kharge posted on X.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the death of soldiers in the accident was "extremely sad." "The news of the death of many soldiers due to an army vehicle falling into a ditch in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. We will always be indebted to all the soldiers who lost their lives," Priyanka posted on X.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed to God for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers in the accident. "Very sad news has been received about the casualties of soldiers due to the accident of an Indian Army vehicle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place at His feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," CM Dhami posted on X.

Earlier today, five soldiers lost their lives and five others were injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said. The accident occurred around 5:20 PM in Poonch district when the 2.5-ton vehicle, part of a six-vehicle convoy, went off the road and fell into a nallah, officials said.

The driver possibly lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying 10 soldiers, at a turn in the road, the officials added. The Army has ruled out any terrorist-related activity behind the incident. However, the cause of the accident is being determined by the authorities.

The White Knight Corps offered condolences for the loss of precious lives in the accident. "All ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector," White Knight Corps posted on X.

Rescue operations are underway, and the injured personnel are receiving treatment. (ANI)

