At least three people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Ukrainian air forces said Kharkiv was attacked by ballistic missiles, and local governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger that there were "damages to civilian non-residential infrastructure". Ukraine's energy minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook that Russia "is massively attacking the power sector" and that the transmission system operator had imposed restrictions on electricity supply to minimise the impact.

Russia has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector since spring 2004, damaging almost half of its generating capacity and causing hours-long blackouts throughout the country.

