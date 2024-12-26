Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: QR Code wristbands help trace missing children during Bhawani Deeksha in Vijayawada

About 60 teams were deployed from the ICDS department at various locations, including railway stations, bus stations, and city entry points queue lines. They were tasked with spotting every child entering the city and tying a QR-coded wristband.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 09:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh: QR Code wristbands help trace missing children during Bhawani Deeksha in Vijayawada
Visuals from the event (Photo: Durga Temple). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable use of technology, the Vijayawada District Administration successfully reunited 10 missing children with their parents during the Bhawani Deeksha Viramana event by implementing QR code-enabled wristbands for children under five years old. About 60 teams were deployed from the ICDS department at various locations, including railway stations, bus stations, and city entry points queue lines. They were tasked with spotting every child entering the city and tying a QR-coded wristband.

While tying the band, the child and parent's details with the mobile number were embedded into the QR code and stored in the server. If the child missed out somewhere, anyone who notices the child can scan the wrist tag to get the parent's contact and call them directly to hand over the children. This time about 12,000 children were tagged in the event. In 5 days, about 10 children were traced and sent to their parents by the duty police.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that educated women should not remain as housewives and that they should be provided good employment opportunities. Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday on the development of co-working space and neighbourhood working space, the Chief Minister felt that human resources can be effectively utilised with co-working space and work-from-home systems, officials said.

According to a release, CM Chandrababu told the officials to impart proper training to all those educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State and provide employment opportunities to them. Chandrababu Naidu said that educated women should not confine themselves to their houses as work-from-home and coworking centres can provide massive employment opportunities to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024