Andhra Pradesh: QR Code wristbands help trace missing children during Bhawani Deeksha in Vijayawada

In a remarkable use of technology, the Vijayawada District Administration successfully reunited 10 missing children with their parents during the Bhawani Deeksha Viramana event by implementing QR code-enabled wristbands for children under five years old. About 60 teams were deployed from the ICDS department at various locations, including railway stations, bus stations, and city entry points queue lines. They were tasked with spotting every child entering the city and tying a QR-coded wristband.

While tying the band, the child and parent's details with the mobile number were embedded into the QR code and stored in the server. If the child missed out somewhere, anyone who notices the child can scan the wrist tag to get the parent's contact and call them directly to hand over the children. This time about 12,000 children were tagged in the event. In 5 days, about 10 children were traced and sent to their parents by the duty police.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that educated women should not remain as housewives and that they should be provided good employment opportunities. Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday on the development of co-working space and neighbourhood working space, the Chief Minister felt that human resources can be effectively utilised with co-working space and work-from-home systems, officials said.

According to a release, CM Chandrababu told the officials to impart proper training to all those educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State and provide employment opportunities to them. Chandrababu Naidu said that educated women should not confine themselves to their houses as work-from-home and coworking centres can provide massive employment opportunities to them. (ANI)

