Rajnath Singh to Lead Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to chair the sixth Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi on December 27, 2024, focusing on CSR support for veterans. Key contributors to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund will be recognized, while Rajnath Singh also honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:30 IST
Rajnath Singh to Lead Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the sixth Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave in New Delhi on December 27, 2024. Organized by the Kendriya Sainik Board under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the event aims to boost awareness and generate CSR support for the rehabilitation, resettlement, and welfare of veterans, widows, and their dependents.

During the conclave, Singh will honor significant contributors to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, acknowledging their dedicated efforts towards the welfare of veterans. The gathering will also see the attendance of notable figures including Minister of State for Defence Sanjey Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Secretary ESW Dr. Niten Chandra, prominent CSR sector members, veterans, defense service personnel, and senior Ministry of Defence officials.

In a separate event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow, lauding his globally acknowledged governance. Addressing the audience, Singh asserted that Vajpayee's leadership laid the foundation for India's current strides in governance, highlighting that effective governance caters to the needs of body, mind, wealth, and soul. He commended the government's success in uplifting 25 crore people from poverty, emphasizing the importance of education, employment, and social schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

