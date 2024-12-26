Rajnath Singh to Lead Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the sixth Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave in New Delhi on December 27, 2024. Organized by the Kendriya Sainik Board under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the event aims to boost awareness and generate CSR support for the rehabilitation, resettlement, and welfare of veterans, widows, and their dependents.

During the conclave, Singh will honor significant contributors to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, acknowledging their dedicated efforts towards the welfare of veterans. The gathering will also see the attendance of notable figures including Minister of State for Defence Sanjey Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Secretary ESW Dr. Niten Chandra, prominent CSR sector members, veterans, defense service personnel, and senior Ministry of Defence officials.

In a separate event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow, lauding his globally acknowledged governance. Addressing the audience, Singh asserted that Vajpayee's leadership laid the foundation for India's current strides in governance, highlighting that effective governance caters to the needs of body, mind, wealth, and soul. He commended the government's success in uplifting 25 crore people from poverty, emphasizing the importance of education, employment, and social schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)