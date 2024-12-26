Race Against Time: The Borewell Rescue of Young Chetna

In a heart-wrenching ordeal in Rajasthan, three-year-old Chetna has been trapped in a borewell since Monday, prompting a race against time to rescue her. Rescuers have tirelessly endeavored to send aid to the child, but have faced significant challenges.

Efforts to pull Chetna out, including using an iron ring and rope, have so far been unsuccessful. A piling machine was brought in to dig a parallel pit, but attempts to reach her remain ongoing. This follows a similar tragedy involving a young boy in Dausa district.

The rescue operation has captivated the attention of local authorities and emergency teams. District Collector Kalpana Agarwal has been on-site, overseeing the intensive efforts. Rescuers, aided by doctors and police, continue their work under mounting urgency and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)