Authorities Tighten Grip as Forest Fire Rages in Doda's Bhalessa Village

A fierce forest fire in Bhalessa village, Doda district, has led to 15 FIRs being filed as men and machinery battle the blaze. Authorities urge public vigilance and cooperation to protect the forest. SDM Bhalessa emphasizes collective responsibility in safeguarding natural resources. No casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:23 IST
Forest fire broke out in Bhalessa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forest fire erupted in Bhalessa village, Doda district, prompting swift action as authorities filed 15 FIRs at Gandoh Police Station, Tuesday. Despite relentless efforts by personnel and volunteers, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arun Kumar Badyal highlighted the extensive damage.

Badyal reported that the fire engulfed valuable green resources in Compartment 1 Dhadkie of Charalla Range and Compartment 3 of Gill Kunan forest. Fifteen individuals have been identified in connection with the fires. Urging public cooperation, authorities stressed the importance of protecting forest assets.

The SDM underscored the forest's collective ownership, warning against its destruction. He called on the public to alert authorities to future fires, promising robust action against perpetrators. Badyal spotlighted the urgency for vigilance in preserving natural heritage.

Recent weeks have seen several fires in the area, with the latest outbreak in Gandoh Bhalessa Sunday. On Saturday, flames spread in Dessa Forest. While there were no reported casualties, the fire brigade responded promptly.

Assistant Director of Fire & Emergency Services Doda & Kishtwar, Amit Shogtra, noted the fire's proximity to Dessa Road. Emphasizing the frequency of incidents, he advised rapid response to any spark to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

