Power Struggle: Andhra Pradesh's Energy Woes Under Scrutiny

Andhra Pradesh's energy scenario has taken a nosedive over the past five years, alleges Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, attributing the dismal situation to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mismanagement and corruption.

Kumar claims that Reddy's administration axed crucial power purchase agreements, driving renewable energy companies out of the state, and purchasing electricity at exorbitant rates, allegedly to benefit associates.

With mounting financial burdens on the public and planned protests, critics slam Reddy's policies as a 'Tughlaq act.' The TDP-led NDA government promises corrective measures to uphold transparency in the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)