Left Menu

Wall Street Holds Steady as Treasury Yields Weigh on Tech Giants

On a light trading day post-Christmas, Wall Street's main indexes ended largely flat, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields impacting major tech stocks. A strong auction of seven-year notes helped ease some yield pressures. Despite minor declines, Apple edged closer to a $4 trillion market valuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 02:33 IST
Wall Street Holds Steady as Treasury Yields Weigh on Tech Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's indexes remained largely unchanged on Thursday as light trading followed the Christmas holiday, with rising U.S. Treasury yields impacting leading technology stocks. Key figures closed with minor fluctuations, reflecting the absence of major market catalysts.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest since May, reaching 4.64% during the session. However, a strong auction of seven-year notes in the afternoon helped ease yields, leading the 10-year to close at 4.58%. Higher yields traditionally challenge growth stocks by increasing their borrowing costs, affecting technology giants known as the Magnificent Seven.

Among market movements, the S&P 500 slightly lost 2.66 points, while the Nasdaq Composite reduced by 10.74 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones inched up by 28.52 points. In the tech sector, Tesla, Amazon, and Meta saw dips, whereas Apple continued its trajectory towards a $4 trillion market cap. As 2024 approaches, the tech sector faces potential cracks in its momentum, as expressed by LPL Financial's Adam Turnquist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024