Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms and leadership. Political leaders express condolences, highlighting his contributions to India's growth. The last rites will be held Saturday, as the nation reflects on his impactful journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:18 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a solemn moment for India, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, succumbing to age-related issues, as confirmed by AIIMS on Thursday night. Political leaders across the spectrum have expressed their condolences, reflecting on his monumental impact on the nation's economy and politics.

BSP chief Mayawati took to X, expressing her deep sorrow at Singh's passing, lauding his pivotal role in economic reforms and describing him as a noble individual. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that Singh's last rites will be conducted on Saturday, with an official announcement anticipated on Friday.

Former army chief General VK Singh commemorated Singh's legacy, stating that his contributions as a visionary leader and economist would be etched in Indian history. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu echoed similar sentiments, hailing Singh's leadership and expressing profound sadness at his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

