Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

In a solemn moment for India, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, succumbing to age-related issues, as confirmed by AIIMS on Thursday night. Political leaders across the spectrum have expressed their condolences, reflecting on his monumental impact on the nation's economy and politics.

BSP chief Mayawati took to X, expressing her deep sorrow at Singh's passing, lauding his pivotal role in economic reforms and describing him as a noble individual. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that Singh's last rites will be conducted on Saturday, with an official announcement anticipated on Friday.

Former army chief General VK Singh commemorated Singh's legacy, stating that his contributions as a visionary leader and economist would be etched in Indian history. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu echoed similar sentiments, hailing Singh's leadership and expressing profound sadness at his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)