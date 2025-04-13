Jharkhand's Fight Against Naxals in Final Phase, Says CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that the battle against Naxalite insurgents is nearing its conclusion in the state.

Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid respects to jawan Sunil Dhan, who was killed in an IED explosion in West Singhbhum district.

A ceremony at the Jharkhand Jaguar headquarters in Ranchi honored the fallen soldier, with Soren asserting the ongoing operations' importance and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)