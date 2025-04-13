Left Menu

Jharkhand's Fight Against Naxals in Final Phase, Says CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared the state's battle against Naxalite rebels to be in its final stages. Paying tribute to jawan Sunil Dhan, who died in an IED blast, Soren and Governor Gangwar reaffirmed the state's commitment to minimizing such incidents and supporting the families of martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that the battle against Naxalite insurgents is nearing its conclusion in the state.

Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid respects to jawan Sunil Dhan, who was killed in an IED explosion in West Singhbhum district.

A ceremony at the Jharkhand Jaguar headquarters in Ranchi honored the fallen soldier, with Soren asserting the ongoing operations' importance and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

