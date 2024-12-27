Nation Mourns as Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies at 92

In a sorrowful turn of events, the country mourns the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related conditions. Prominent leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, have expressed their condolences and fond memories of the esteemed leader.

Speaking to ANI, Lalu Yadav reflected on his fruitful association with Singh, during which he hailed Singh's integrity and leadership. As a minister in Singh's cabinet, Yadav noted the significant support he received when serving as the Railway Minister, acknowledging the advancement made in the railway sector under Singh's premiership.

The former Prime Minister's mortal remains will be brought to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi for public homage before his last rites at Rajghat. Leaders across the political spectrum expressed sorrow, underscoring the impact Singh, also known for his economic reforms, had on India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)