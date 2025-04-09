A Tribute to Kumari Ananthan: The Flame of Tamil Advocacy

Kumari Ananthan, a venerable Congress leader and revered advocate for the Tamil language, has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his unwavering commitment to Tamil, Ananthan was instrumental in establishing the right to address the Indian Parliament in his native language.

Ananthan's illustrious career included serving as the President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and representing Nagercoil in Parliament. He is survived by his son and four daughters, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana. Political leaders, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi, gathered to offer their condolences and honor Ananthan's legacy.

Acknowledging the profound loss to Tamil society, Chief Minister Stalin announced a state funeral for Ananthan. Leaders across the political spectrum praised Ananthan's lifelong dedication to Gandhian ideals and his efforts to promote the Tamil language. The Tamil Nadu Assembly and political leaders across parties hailed his contributions, highlighting his significant impact and the enduring respect he commanded among the people.

