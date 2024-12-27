Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away

The Government of India has announced a seven-day period of state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, effective from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. A statement from the Union Home Ministry confirmed the decision as a mark of respect for the late leader.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country, and there will be no official entertainment. A state funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh, with the national flag at half-mast abroad on the day of his funeral.

Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reform, passed away at 92 in AIIMS, New Delhi. Remembered for steering the country through crucial financial reforms and strengthening global ties, his passing marks a significant loss for the nation. Condolences have been extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)