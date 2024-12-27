Left Menu

Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Tribute to His Legacy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms. Locals of Amritsar, Singh's birthplace, remember him fondly as they pay their condolences, highlighting his contributions to India's development. Singh will be cremated with full honors at Rajghat in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:24 IST
Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Tribute to His Legacy
A local at former PM Manmohan Singh's residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Amritsar, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, expressed profound sadness at his passing on Friday. Many reminisced about their interactions with the statesman, who lived and studied in the city decades ago, before being elected as a Member of Parliament.

Visuals from Amritsar depicted Singh's residence and school, echoing his deep connections to the city. Singh, a revered economist and the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS Delhi due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

The Congress has announced that Singh's mortal remains will be displayed at the AICC headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. A distinguished leader, Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, where India bids farewell to its Prime Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024