Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Tribute to His Legacy

Residents of Amritsar, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, expressed profound sadness at his passing on Friday. Many reminisced about their interactions with the statesman, who lived and studied in the city decades ago, before being elected as a Member of Parliament.

Visuals from Amritsar depicted Singh's residence and school, echoing his deep connections to the city. Singh, a revered economist and the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS Delhi due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

The Congress has announced that Singh's mortal remains will be displayed at the AICC headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. A distinguished leader, Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, where India bids farewell to its Prime Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)