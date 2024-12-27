Left Menu

Farewell to Manmohan Singh: A True Son of India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is fondly remembered for his integrity, humility, and significant contributions to India's economic reforms. Political leaders across the spectrum honor his legacy and mourn the end of an era. Singh's last rites will be conducted at the traditional site near Rajghat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:24 IST
Farewell to Manmohan Singh: A True Son of India
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Congress leader Sachin Pilot lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, as a beacon of honesty and humility. Reflecting on Singh's leadership, Pilot emphasized, "He led from the front and kept India first, embodying the true spirit of a son of India."

Recalling Singh's tenure, former Vice President Hamid Ansari praised his constructive approach during his term from 2007 to 2014. Ansari noted Singh's pivotal role in fostering economic development and ensuring smooth parliamentary sessions by actively participating in discussions and suggesting policy changes.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, died from age-related conditions at AIIMS in Delhi. His daughter is expected to arrive in India shortly to join the ceremony. The public is invited for a final viewing at the AICC headquarters in Delhi before Singh's cremation near Rajghat, marking his profound impact on India's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024