Farewell to Manmohan Singh: A True Son of India

In a heartfelt tribute, Congress leader Sachin Pilot lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, as a beacon of honesty and humility. Reflecting on Singh's leadership, Pilot emphasized, "He led from the front and kept India first, embodying the true spirit of a son of India."

Recalling Singh's tenure, former Vice President Hamid Ansari praised his constructive approach during his term from 2007 to 2014. Ansari noted Singh's pivotal role in fostering economic development and ensuring smooth parliamentary sessions by actively participating in discussions and suggesting policy changes.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, died from age-related conditions at AIIMS in Delhi. His daughter is expected to arrive in India shortly to join the ceremony. The public is invited for a final viewing at the AICC headquarters in Delhi before Singh's cremation near Rajghat, marking his profound impact on India's socio-economic landscape.

