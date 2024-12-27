Revival of a Legacy: Riga Sugar Mill Resumes Operations

Riga Sugar Mill, one of India's oldest sugar factories founded in 1933, has resumed operations under Nirani Sugars after a four-year hiatus. The mill's revival, celebrated in a grand ceremony with key political leaders, marks a new era of growth and development in North Bihar.

The refurbishment plans include expanding sugar crushing capacity and integrating new technologies, such as a multi-feed distillery and a greenfield biogas unit. This ambitious expansion reflects the mill's commitment to sustainability and modernization, promising significant benefits for local farmers and the broader community.

This revival underscores the strategic role of Nirani Sugars in industrial growth, supporting over 3.5 lakh farmers across multiple states. As India's largest privately held sugar company, it aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable practices, setting an industry benchmark in environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)