Revival of a Legacy: Riga Sugar Mill Resumes Operations
The historic Riga Sugar Mill, established in 1933 in India, has resumed operations after four years under Nirani Sugars. The revival includes modernizing and expanding its facilities. The reopening was celebrated with a grand ceremony, reflecting strong regional and political support for this ambitious expansion initiative.
- Country:
- India
Riga Sugar Mill, one of India's oldest sugar factories founded in 1933, has resumed operations under Nirani Sugars after a four-year hiatus. The mill's revival, celebrated in a grand ceremony with key political leaders, marks a new era of growth and development in North Bihar.
The refurbishment plans include expanding sugar crushing capacity and integrating new technologies, such as a multi-feed distillery and a greenfield biogas unit. This ambitious expansion reflects the mill's commitment to sustainability and modernization, promising significant benefits for local farmers and the broader community.
This revival underscores the strategic role of Nirani Sugars in industrial growth, supporting over 3.5 lakh farmers across multiple states. As India's largest privately held sugar company, it aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable practices, setting an industry benchmark in environmental responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Cinema Shines at the Global Sustainability Film Awards
The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia
AfDB Approves $108M Loan to Boost Zambia's Fiscal Sustainability and Economic Resilience
Exxon Mobil's Ambitious Expansion Strategy: Boosting Output and Embracing Sustainability
Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: UPL-SAS's Innovative Strategy for Sustainability