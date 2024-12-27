Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has elicited deep condolences from political leaders and citizens alike. Known for his vision, wisdom, and humility, Singh leaves a legacy of unmatched honesty and commitment to India's growth. Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum.

Updated: 27-12-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:14 IST
Former Punjab CMr Captain Amarinder Singh with Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh (Photo/X@capt_amarinder). Image Credit: ANI
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed profound sorrow on Friday over the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Singh praised the ex-PM's vision and wisdom, calling him a true statesman and highlighting his exemplary leadership and commitment to India's progress.

Amarinder Singh reflected fondly on their discussions concerning Punjab's economic challenges and extended condolences to Dr. Singh's family and loved ones. The former Prime Minister passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening following age-related health issues, having lost consciousness suddenly at his home.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also commemorated the legacy of the renowned economist and statesman, acknowledging Dr. Singh's honesty, humility, and emphasis on national interest. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari recalled Dr. Singh's constructive contributions to parliamentary discussions, which facilitated significant economic and foreign policy advancements.

Paying his last respects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dr. Singh's residence in Delhi, joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, also gathered to honor the revered former leader. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

