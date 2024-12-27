Tragedy Unfolds: Man Dies After Self-Immolation Near Rail Bhawan

A man who self-immolated outside Delhi's Rail Bhawan succumbed to his injuries, police have confirmed. Identified as Jitendra and hailing from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, his drastic action shocked onlookers and authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, local police, railway police, along with civilians, quickly extinguished the flames enveloping Jitendra. He was immediately transported to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic incident, raising questions about the factors that might have driven Jitendra to such an extreme measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)