Nation Mourns the Passing of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92, drawing condolences from political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh, known for his pivotal role in economic reforms and landmark legislations like RTI and MGNREGA, will be remembered as a humble leader with deep economic insight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber moment for the nation, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in the national capital on Friday. Offering heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, Gandhi reflected on Singh's profound wisdom and integrity, hailing him as a mentor and a guide who inspired many.

A host of Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several other prominent figures, were present to honor the respected leader. The residence also saw visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, who conveyed their sympathies to Singh's family in this time of sorrow.

Manmohan Singh, a transformative figure in Indian politics, succumbed to age-related complications at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92. Singh, acknowledged for initiating essential economic liberalization reforms in 1991, served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His legacy includes crucial policies like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, which significantly influenced the nation's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

