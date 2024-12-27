Nation Mourns the Passing of Former PM Manmohan Singh

In a somber moment for the nation, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in the national capital on Friday. Offering heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, Gandhi reflected on Singh's profound wisdom and integrity, hailing him as a mentor and a guide who inspired many.

A host of Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several other prominent figures, were present to honor the respected leader. The residence also saw visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, who conveyed their sympathies to Singh's family in this time of sorrow.

Manmohan Singh, a transformative figure in Indian politics, succumbed to age-related complications at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92. Singh, acknowledged for initiating essential economic liberalization reforms in 1991, served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His legacy includes crucial policies like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, which significantly influenced the nation's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)