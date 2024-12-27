Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Mourns the Loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Himachal Pradesh declares a two-day state holiday to honor the former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Known for his economic reforms, Dr. Singh leaves a legacy that transcends borders. Events like Shimla's Winter Carnival are postponed to commemorate this loss, reflecting his global and national influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:10 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File photo/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced a two-day state holiday and a national day of mourning to honor the late former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. In a mark of respect, the national flag across government buildings will be flown at half-mast. The loss has also led to the postponement of Shimla's Winter Carnival, now set for December 1.

Dr. Singh, an architect of India's modern economic resurgence, left a profound legacy. Minister Vikramaditya Singh paid homage, describing him as a towering figure in global politics. Recalling his contributions, Vikramaditya highlighted that as Finance Minister, Singh's economic reforms paved the foundation for India's growth. He added that programs like the Right to Education and MGNREGA evidenced Singh's commitment to inclusive development.

Vikramaditya Singh reflected on Dr. Singh's humility and simplicity as enduring qualities, noting his personal interactions with the statesman. Despite holding India's highest political office, Dr. Singh maintained a grounded nature. Tributes from international leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, emphasize Dr. Singh's global influence, inspiring current and future generations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

