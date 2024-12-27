Nation Mourns: Remembering the Legacy of Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his impactful tenure and significant contributions like the 1991 economic reforms, has passed away at 92. Celebrated across political lines for his integrity and leadership, his loss has prompted a national seven-day mourning, with tributes pouring in nationwide.
In an outpouring of national grief, tributes have flowed in for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari remarked on Singh's profound impact, acknowledging his tenure's lasting legacy.
Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss reminisced over his time in Singh's cabinet, underscoring the former PM's simplicity and integrity. Ramadoss credited many healthcare advancements to Singh's leadership, noting his unwavering support in government.
Top officials, including President Murmu and Vice President Dhankar, converged on Singh's residence to pay their respects. As the nation observes a week-long mourning, the former Prime Minister will be cremated at a site reserved for such distinguished figures.
