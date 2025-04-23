Left Menu

AIFF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid National Mourning

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed deep condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasizing football's role in unity. National leaders vowed justice and reinforced a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. An NIA team commenced investigation into the unprecedented civilian assault.

A visual from Bengaluru FC-Inter Kashi match. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday expressed profound condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. In a formally released statement, they extended sympathies on behalf of the Indian football community, denouncing the heinous act that caused tragic loss of innocent lives.

Amid widespread national outrage and demands for justice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Anantnag to assess the situation and meet injured victims. Both he and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's firm stance and pledged decisive action against terrorism's perpetrators.

The National Investigation Agency has joined forces with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to investigate the deadliest civilian assault in the region in two decades. A team led by a Deputy Inspector General is collecting forensic evidence to identify those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

