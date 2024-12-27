Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

India is in deep sorrow following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at 92. Leaders including Sharad Pawar and HD Devegowda praised his dedication to the nation. President and Vice President have paid respects. Singh will be remembered for the 1991 economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:03 IST

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of national grief, India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 in AIIMS, Delhi. Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, celebrating his lifetime of service and dedication to the country's welfare.

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar expressed sorrow over Singh's death, recalling their interactions and the respect he developed for Singh during his tenure as RBI Governor. Pawar highlighted Singh's unwavering commitment to India's prosperity. Similarly, JD(S) leader HD Devegowda praised Singh's monumental steps in liberalization and privatization, acknowledging his profound impact on the nation.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences at Singh's Delhi residence. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, also paid their respects. Singh, remembered for pioneering India's 1991 economic reforms as Finance Minister, will be cremated at Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Singh one of the nation's most distinguished leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

