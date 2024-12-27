Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away at 92. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and others describe him as an extraordinary leader. His contributions to Indian progress and global leadership are remembered. Singh, who served as PM from 2004-2014, was a respected economist and RBI governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:10 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with NCP SP MP Supriya Sule (Photo/X@supriya_sule). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationwide expressions of grief poured in following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at AIIMS in Delhi at 92. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule hailed him as a distinguished global leader and recalled her interactions with him in Parliament.

In a heartfelt social media post, Sule expressed mourning for Singh, noting his visionary leadership and integrity during crucial moments for India. Senior Congress leader AK Antony reflected on Singh's crucial role as finance minister under PM Narsimha Rao, indicating a national loss.

The national flag draped over Singh's bier at his last rites symbolized full state honors for the late leader, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Tributes from numerous political figures, including PM Narendra Modi, acknowledged his immeasurable contributions to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

