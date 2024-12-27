Estlink 2 Power Cable Outage Spurs Regional Tensions

The Kremlin has clarified it is not involved in the situation regarding Finland's boarding of a ship carrying Russian oil. This follows suspicions that the vessel was responsible for a disruption in the Estlink 2 undersea power cable.

In response to the issue, Estonia has initiated a naval operation to safeguard the parallel Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea, an action confirmed by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to inquiries about Finland's actions, indicating a lack of detailed information from the Russian presidential administration, as it is not considered a key matter for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)