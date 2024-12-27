Left Menu

Estlink 2 Power Cable Outage Spurs Regional Tensions

The Kremlin distances itself from the issue as Finland investigates a Russian oil ship's potential role in the Estlink 2 undersea power cable outage. Estonia has intensified security measures around the Estlink 1 cable in response. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrains from detailed comments, citing limited presidential involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:24 IST
Estlink 2 Power Cable Outage Spurs Regional Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has clarified it is not involved in the situation regarding Finland's boarding of a ship carrying Russian oil. This follows suspicions that the vessel was responsible for a disruption in the Estlink 2 undersea power cable.

In response to the issue, Estonia has initiated a naval operation to safeguard the parallel Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea, an action confirmed by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to inquiries about Finland's actions, indicating a lack of detailed information from the Russian presidential administration, as it is not considered a key matter for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024