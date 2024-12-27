Estlink 2 Power Cable Outage Spurs Regional Tensions
The Kremlin distances itself from the issue as Finland investigates a Russian oil ship's potential role in the Estlink 2 undersea power cable outage. Estonia has intensified security measures around the Estlink 1 cable in response. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrains from detailed comments, citing limited presidential involvement.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has clarified it is not involved in the situation regarding Finland's boarding of a ship carrying Russian oil. This follows suspicions that the vessel was responsible for a disruption in the Estlink 2 undersea power cable.
In response to the issue, Estonia has initiated a naval operation to safeguard the parallel Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea, an action confirmed by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to inquiries about Finland's actions, indicating a lack of detailed information from the Russian presidential administration, as it is not considered a key matter for them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
