Bihar Unrest: Kishore Denounces 'Lathi-Tantra' Amid BPSC Protests

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore sharply criticised the Bihar government's response to the ongoing protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, accusing authorities of replacing democratic practices with 'lathi-tantra', or rule by force. Kishore expressed solidarity with the demonstrators in Patna, emphasizing that no government has the right to suppress peaceful democratic expression with force.

Kishore argued, "Democracy in Bihar has been distorted into 'lathi-tantra' in recent years. Whenever citizens approach the authorities to voice concerns, they are met with lathi charges, which is harmful to democracy. The government must engage with the students. Peaceful protests should not warrant police action. I stand with the students and demand accountability from those who misuse power. We oppose force against students." He was joined in support by popular educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, known as Khan Sir, who encouraged the aspirants to maintain peaceful protests while joining them in slogans opposing the BPSC's actions.

The protestors, demanding a re-examination, claim the BPSC exam faced irregularities, including alleged question paper leaks and distribution delays, which led to increased suspicion of malpractice. Protestors argue that the standards of the exam fail to challenge their capabilities appropriately. Some candidates faced delayed question papers and defective answer sheets. These issues, alongside other socio-economic concerns, have prompted plans to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court and the President. The political debate intensified as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav criticized the police's actions against the students. Meanwhile, the police maintained that only "mild force" was deployed without causing injuries.

