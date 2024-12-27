Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Celebrating Manmohan Singh's Indelible Legacy

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his significant contributions to India's development. Singh's reforms in 1991 and initiatives like NREGA and RTI are highlighted. His passing marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian politics and economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:55 IST
Nation Mourns: Celebrating Manmohan Singh's Indelible Legacy
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/Office of Jyotiraditya Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber announcement on Friday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Scindia paid tribute to Singh's enduring contributions to the nation, describing his legacy as 'indelible.' Singh, celebrated for his role as an educationist, reformer, and public servant, was instrumental in steering India's economic policies during his tenure.

Scindia emphasized the nation's collective grief and extended heartfelt condolences to Singh's family. 'We stand united in our sorrow and pray for strength for his loved ones during this irreparable loss,' Scindia stated. The former Prime Minister's remarkable journey came to an end at AIIMS, Delhi, where he passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related issues.

Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, left an indelible mark on India's economic landscape. As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, Singh was pivotal in implementing key economic reforms that earned him international acclaim. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 introduced transformative policies including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, enhancing transparency and public welfare. Earlier this year, Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha after an illustrious 33-year career. His death marks a significant loss to Indian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024