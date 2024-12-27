Nation Mourns: Celebrating Manmohan Singh's Indelible Legacy

In a somber announcement on Friday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Scindia paid tribute to Singh's enduring contributions to the nation, describing his legacy as 'indelible.' Singh, celebrated for his role as an educationist, reformer, and public servant, was instrumental in steering India's economic policies during his tenure.

Scindia emphasized the nation's collective grief and extended heartfelt condolences to Singh's family. 'We stand united in our sorrow and pray for strength for his loved ones during this irreparable loss,' Scindia stated. The former Prime Minister's remarkable journey came to an end at AIIMS, Delhi, where he passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related issues.

Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, left an indelible mark on India's economic landscape. As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, Singh was pivotal in implementing key economic reforms that earned him international acclaim. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 introduced transformative policies including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, enhancing transparency and public welfare. Earlier this year, Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha after an illustrious 33-year career. His death marks a significant loss to Indian governance.

