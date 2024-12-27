India Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Gobind Kaur, sister of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourned her brother's passing in Kolkata. Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92 due to age-related issues, following a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence.

Gurdeep Singh, his nephew, revealed the family delayed informing Kaur about Singh's death due to her ill health. Singh, a dedicated family man, often offered guidance to relatives. "We received the news at night but chose to tell her in the morning," recounted Gurdeep Singh, noting health reasons preventing her from traveling to Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, also expressed sorrow, highlighting Singh's departure as a "huge loss" for India, citing his leadership and vision as irreplaceable in challenging times.

Born on September 26, 1932, Singh was not only an esteemed economist but also steered the Reserve Bank of India between 1982 and 1985 before becoming India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was instrumental in pioneering significant economic reforms as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, leaving an indelible mark on India's economic landscape.

Singh's government enacted the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act, the latter enhancing transparency between the government and the public. These initiatives cemented his legacy in Indian governance.

Having retired from the Rajya Sabha this year after a 33-year tenure, Singh's death marks the end of a profound era in Indian politics and policy making. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)