Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a pivotal architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at 92 in Delhi. His sister and other prominent figures mourned his loss, marking an era of profound change under his leadership. Singh's legacy includes transformative policies in economic and social sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:27 IST
India Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh
Gobind Kaur, sister of late former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gobind Kaur, sister of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourned her brother's passing in Kolkata. Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92 due to age-related issues, following a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence.

Gurdeep Singh, his nephew, revealed the family delayed informing Kaur about Singh's death due to her ill health. Singh, a dedicated family man, often offered guidance to relatives. "We received the news at night but chose to tell her in the morning," recounted Gurdeep Singh, noting health reasons preventing her from traveling to Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, also expressed sorrow, highlighting Singh's departure as a "huge loss" for India, citing his leadership and vision as irreplaceable in challenging times.

Born on September 26, 1932, Singh was not only an esteemed economist but also steered the Reserve Bank of India between 1982 and 1985 before becoming India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was instrumental in pioneering significant economic reforms as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, leaving an indelible mark on India's economic landscape.

Singh's government enacted the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act, the latter enhancing transparency between the government and the public. These initiatives cemented his legacy in Indian governance.

Having retired from the Rajya Sabha this year after a 33-year tenure, Singh's death marks the end of a profound era in Indian politics and policy making. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024