Young Artist Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh with Masterful Watercolour

In a remarkable display of artistic respect and gratitude, Sateshwar Singh, a 25-year-old artist from Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, has commemorated Dr Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, with a beautifully crafted watercolour painting. Sateshwar, deeply inspired by Dr Singh's pivotal economic leadership during times of national crises, seeks to honour the statesman through this expressive medium.

The young artist shared his motivation behind the creation, expressing how Dr Singh's policies and decision-making during the 1991 economic crisis were transformative not just for India but in shaping his personal outlook on challenges and opportunities. Sateshwar highlighted how leaders like Dr Singh have greatly fueled his artistic and moral inspiration.

Dr Manmohan Singh, born in 1932 in what is now Pakistan, had an illustrious academic and political career. He held significant roles such as Economic Adviser, Chief Economic Adviser, and even Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, before serving as Finance Minister and later Prime Minister. His legacy, including the notable 1991 economic reforms, remains influential.

The late Prime Minister's remains will be displayed at the All India Congress Committee headquarters for public homage, with his final rites scheduled to take place near Rajghat, a traditional site for past Prime Ministers' last rites, commemorating his indelible contribution to India's progress.

