Left Menu

PM Modi to Kickstart Delhi Assembly Campaign with Parivartan Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his Delhi Assembly election campaign with a Parivartan Rally on December 29. Another rally is planned for January 3, with potential significant announcements for Delhi. The BJP and RSS recently met to strengthen coordination for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:51 IST
PM Modi to Kickstart Delhi Assembly Campaign with Parivartan Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to officially launch the Bharatiya Janta Party's campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections with a Parivartan Rally scheduled for December 29 in Rohini. According to a senior source within the BJP, Modi's address is intended to herald the party's efforts ahead of the elections set for February 2025.

Further bolstering the campaign momentum, another rally by PM Modi has been slated for January 3, where a major announcement for Delhi is anticipated. Discussions within the BJP suggest that the Central Election Committee is expected to finalize and release the list of candidates by December 4, 2025, although the exact election dates are yet to be revealed by the Election Commission.

In a strategic move, the BJP held a collaborative session with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at their headquarters to discuss election strategies and strengthen their alliance. The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims to secure a consecutive third term, following its domineering victories in the last two assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024