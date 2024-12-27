PM Modi to Kickstart Delhi Assembly Campaign with Parivartan Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to officially launch the Bharatiya Janta Party's campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections with a Parivartan Rally scheduled for December 29 in Rohini. According to a senior source within the BJP, Modi's address is intended to herald the party's efforts ahead of the elections set for February 2025.

Further bolstering the campaign momentum, another rally by PM Modi has been slated for January 3, where a major announcement for Delhi is anticipated. Discussions within the BJP suggest that the Central Election Committee is expected to finalize and release the list of candidates by December 4, 2025, although the exact election dates are yet to be revealed by the Election Commission.

In a strategic move, the BJP held a collaborative session with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at their headquarters to discuss election strategies and strengthen their alliance. The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims to secure a consecutive third term, following its domineering victories in the last two assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)