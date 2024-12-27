Left Menu

Moldova Faces Power Crisis Amid Russian Gas Supply Cuts

Moldova plans to curb power exports and reduce electricity consumption by one-third starting January due to an impending halt in Russian gas supplies. The government is taking measures like limiting street lighting and adjusting business schedules, while focusing on renewable energy investments to tackle the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:25 IST
Moldova Faces Power Crisis Amid Russian Gas Supply Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova announced plans to limit power exports and lower electricity consumption by at least 30% beginning January 1 due to the expected cessation of Russian natural gas supplies.

The government has imposed these measures in anticipation of Ukraine's decision not to extend its gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom after December 31. President Maia Sandu has claimed Gazprom is provoking an energy crisis by refusing gas supply through alternate routes.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean stated that restricting electricity exports during peak hours from 0600 to 2300 is crucial. Measures to cut power use include reducing street lighting, halting escalators in certain buildings, and changing work schedules. Investments in renewable energy will be prioritized to address the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024