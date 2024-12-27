Moldova Faces Power Crisis Amid Russian Gas Supply Cuts

Moldova announced plans to limit power exports and lower electricity consumption by at least 30% beginning January 1 due to the expected cessation of Russian natural gas supplies.

The government has imposed these measures in anticipation of Ukraine's decision not to extend its gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom after December 31. President Maia Sandu has claimed Gazprom is provoking an energy crisis by refusing gas supply through alternate routes.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean stated that restricting electricity exports during peak hours from 0600 to 2300 is crucial. Measures to cut power use include reducing street lighting, halting escalators in certain buildings, and changing work schedules. Investments in renewable energy will be prioritized to address the situation effectively.

