Delhi Government Slashes Surcharge, Lowers Power Bills for Residents
The Delhi government has significantly reduced the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge on electricity bills, offering substantial relief to consumers. Chief Minister Atishi attributes the reduction to Aam Aadmi Party's people-centric governance. The move is expected to lower costs amid varying electricity generation challenges, including peak summer demand and coal import mandates.
In a significant move to provide relief to Delhi residents, the state government has slashed the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) on electricity bills. Previously set at 27.08% for BRPL, 31.6% for BYPL, and 29.33% for TPDDL, the charges have now been cut to 18.19%, 13.63%, and 20.52%, respectively, according to an official statement.
This reduction is anticipated to ease the financial burden on electricity consumers across the capital. Chief Minister Atishi, who also manages the power portfolio, praised the administration's adherence to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) consumer-centric policies, ensuring power companies comply with Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) guidelines. The DERC oversees PPAC approval under its 2017 Tariff Regulations, detailing charge adjustments due to market conditions.
Atishi emphasized that strategic power supply chain management and advanced planning facilitated this reduction. She pointed out that unlike neighboring areas such as Noida and Gurgaon, which face high rates and frequent outages, Delhi offers 24-hour power and potentially zero bills for some. The PPAC is crucial in offsetting fluctuating power costs incurred by distribution companies in unforeseen market scenarios.
