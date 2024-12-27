Left Menu

Delhi Government Slashes Surcharge, Lowers Power Bills for Residents

The Delhi government has significantly reduced the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge on electricity bills, offering substantial relief to consumers. Chief Minister Atishi attributes the reduction to Aam Aadmi Party's people-centric governance. The move is expected to lower costs amid varying electricity generation challenges, including peak summer demand and coal import mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:55 IST
Delhi Government Slashes Surcharge, Lowers Power Bills for Residents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to provide relief to Delhi residents, the state government has slashed the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) on electricity bills. Previously set at 27.08% for BRPL, 31.6% for BYPL, and 29.33% for TPDDL, the charges have now been cut to 18.19%, 13.63%, and 20.52%, respectively, according to an official statement.

This reduction is anticipated to ease the financial burden on electricity consumers across the capital. Chief Minister Atishi, who also manages the power portfolio, praised the administration's adherence to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) consumer-centric policies, ensuring power companies comply with Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) guidelines. The DERC oversees PPAC approval under its 2017 Tariff Regulations, detailing charge adjustments due to market conditions.

Atishi emphasized that strategic power supply chain management and advanced planning facilitated this reduction. She pointed out that unlike neighboring areas such as Noida and Gurgaon, which face high rates and frequent outages, Delhi offers 24-hour power and potentially zero bills for some. The PPAC is crucial in offsetting fluctuating power costs incurred by distribution companies in unforeseen market scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024