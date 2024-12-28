Left Menu

Slovakia to Consider Reciprocal Measures Amid Ukraine Gas Transit Halt

Slovakia may halt electricity supplies to Ukraine after Jan. 1 if Ukraine stops Russian gas transit to Slovakia. This follows Kyiv's decision against renewing a transit deal with Moscow. Slovak PM Robert Fico highlights potential economic impacts on Slovakia and the EU, criticizing Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:20 IST
Slovakia to Consider Reciprocal Measures Amid Ukraine Gas Transit Halt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia is weighing the possibility of stopping electricity supplies to Ukraine as early as January 1st. This measure comes in response to Ukraine's anticipated halt of Russian gas transit to Slovakia, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Despite Slovakia's efforts to maintain Russian gas supplies via Ukraine, Kyiv has refused to renew the transit agreement with Moscow, set to expire year-end amid ongoing conflict. This has put Slovakia in a difficult position, potentially losing 500 million euros in fees and leading to a costly search for alternative routes, warned Fico.

Fico's sharp critique of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reflects his frustration, as he highlights potential EU economic setbacks amounting to 120 billion euros due to increased energy production costs. Slovakia has shifted its foreign policy recently, marking a departure from its previous stance towards Ukraine and enhancing ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024