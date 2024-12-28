Slovakia is weighing the possibility of stopping electricity supplies to Ukraine as early as January 1st. This measure comes in response to Ukraine's anticipated halt of Russian gas transit to Slovakia, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Despite Slovakia's efforts to maintain Russian gas supplies via Ukraine, Kyiv has refused to renew the transit agreement with Moscow, set to expire year-end amid ongoing conflict. This has put Slovakia in a difficult position, potentially losing 500 million euros in fees and leading to a costly search for alternative routes, warned Fico.

Fico's sharp critique of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reflects his frustration, as he highlights potential EU economic setbacks amounting to 120 billion euros due to increased energy production costs. Slovakia has shifted its foreign policy recently, marking a departure from its previous stance towards Ukraine and enhancing ties with Russia.

