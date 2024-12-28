Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Remembered

On early Saturday, mourners gathered at the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in Delhi to pay their last respects. Recognized globally for modernizing India's economy, Dr. Singh's contributions, including his tenure as Finance Minister, have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Updated: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST
Visuals from outside Dr Manmohan Singh's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a nation mourns, early Saturday morning saw commoners gathering outside the Delhi residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to pay their final respects. Residents Jasmeet and her husband, Hatendra Pal, traveled from East Delhi, lauding Singh's role in making India and the Sikh community globally recognized.

Jasmeet expressed gratitude towards Singh's contributions as a renowned economist, acknowledging, "He made India and the Sikh community famous." Despite never meeting him in life, Jasmeet and her husband were determined to participate in the memorial, even amidst potential security barriers.

Politically, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for a memorial at Singh's resting place. This request aligns with the tradition of honoring statesmen at their funeral sites, acknowledging Singh's rise from humble beginnings to global statesmanship.

Singh's last rites are to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. His political career included pivotal roles, notably as Finance Minister, where he initiated reforms that transformed India's economy. As the 13th Prime Minister, Singh is remembered for guiding the nation through economic crises and modernization.

Retiring after his second term in 2014, Singh's leadership saw unprecedented growth and international acclaim for India. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi following the Congress-led UPA's election loss. Dr. Singh's legacy continues to impact the nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

