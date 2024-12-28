Nation Mourns: Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Passes Away

Political figures nationwide are mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday evening at AIIMS, Delhi, due to age-related conditions. Raghubar Das, outgoing governor of Odisha, emphasized the significant impact of Singh's leadership on India's economic liberalisation.

Paying tribute, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir highlighted Singh's calm demeanor during his tenure as both Prime Minister and finance minister. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed sorrow over Singh's passing, acknowledging the new direction he gave to the country. Soren, accompanied by his wife, Kalpana Soren, visited Singh's residence to offer their condolences in Delhi.

The last rites for Dr. Manmohan Singh are scheduled for Saturday at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital. His unexpected passing followed a sudden loss of consciousness at home. Political leaders agree that the nation has lost a pivotal figure who played a crucial role in strengthening the economy and fostering a sense of unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)