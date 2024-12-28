Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Passes Away

Political leaders across India express deep sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, lauding his leadership in economic liberalisation and his calm demeanor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:09 IST
Nation Mourns: Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Passes Away
Outgoing governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political figures nationwide are mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday evening at AIIMS, Delhi, due to age-related conditions. Raghubar Das, outgoing governor of Odisha, emphasized the significant impact of Singh's leadership on India's economic liberalisation.

Paying tribute, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir highlighted Singh's calm demeanor during his tenure as both Prime Minister and finance minister. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed sorrow over Singh's passing, acknowledging the new direction he gave to the country. Soren, accompanied by his wife, Kalpana Soren, visited Singh's residence to offer their condolences in Delhi.

The last rites for Dr. Manmohan Singh are scheduled for Saturday at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital. His unexpected passing followed a sudden loss of consciousness at home. Political leaders agree that the nation has lost a pivotal figure who played a crucial role in strengthening the economy and fostering a sense of unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024