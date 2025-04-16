Left Menu

Hemant Soren Takes Helm as JMM President, Pledges Unity and Justice for Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assumes leadership of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, vowing to uphold the party's values of justice and equality. Succeeding Shibu Soren, he pledges to unite Jharkhand's people and ensure a dignified life for all, while leading the party's efforts in the state and national political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:14 IST
Visual from JMM's 13th central convention (Photo: Hemant Soren/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been appointed as the new president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Expressing his gratitude on X, formerly known as Twitter, Soren acknowledged the emotional weight of the post, emphasizing its representation of Jharkhand's people's dreams and struggles.

Soren underscored the importance of carrying forward the ideologies established by his respected mentor, Shibu Soren. He pledged to give a voice to the voiceless across Jharkhand, from the villages to the marginalized communities. Highlighting the party's history of perseverance, he vowed unwavering dedication to equality and justice.

The transition marks the ascension of Shibu Soren to the post of 'Founder Patron' during the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of JMM held in Ranchi. As the JMM, a key player in the Congress-led INDIA alliance, eyes further strengthening, Hemant Soren's leadership promises to advocate for unity and dignified living standards for Jharkhand's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

