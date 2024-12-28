Massive Blaze Erupts in Kurla Market Godown
A level 3 fire broke out at a godown in Kurla (W), Mumbai, involving scrap and plastic materials. The fire prompted a swift response from ten fire tenders. No casualties or injuries were reported. Efforts continued to bring the situation under control, with more details awaited.
- Country:
- India
A massive level 3 fire erupted at a godown located in the India Market on Khairani Road, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) in Mumbai during the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred at the Wajid Ali Compound, where scrap and plastic materials ignited.
The blaze spread through godowns measuring 1000 x 500 square feet on the ground floor, part of a larger one-story structure. Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported at the scene.
Upon receiving information about the fire, officials promptly dispatched a team of ten fire tenders to tackle the blaze. Firefighters are actively working to control the situation, with more details expected to follow. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
