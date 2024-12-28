Left Menu

Lasting Legacy: The Revered Statesmanship of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar lauds former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for his significant contributions to the nation, urging the public to remember his constitutional reforms. As Dr. Singh's memorial arrangements are underway, political leaders gather in Delhi to pay their respects to the renowned economist and statesman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:11 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute on Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hailed the late Dr. Manmohan Singh for his transformative tenure as India's Prime Minister. Shivakumar emphasized Singh's pivotal role in introducing crucial constitutional rights and urged both citizens and the media to remember his contributions.

As the nation mourned, Dr. Singh's mortal remains were transported to the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi, drawing tributes from prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. With preparations for a memorial underway, political and public figures paid homage ahead of the cremation scheduled for 11:45 PM at Nigambodh Ghat.

Efforts to establish a memorial for Dr. Singh gained momentum with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah. The government's agreement to allocate space for the memorial underscores Singh's enduring legacy. Serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was instrumental in economic modernization and navigating crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

