Minister Nara Lokesh's Swift Action Rescues Citizen from Kuwait Nightmares

In a compassionate display of leadership, Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh intervened to rescue Yellampalli Lakshmi, an Andhra Pradesh citizen, stranded under distressing circumstances in Kuwait. Lakshmi, misled by agents and enduring grave difficulties overseas, was safely returned to her home and family.

Lakshmi, hailing from Rajiv Nagar in Srikalahasti, Tirupati district, went to Kuwait in search of work but faced brutal harassment and abuse at the hands of her employer, who at one point confined her and subjected her to severe torture. Desperate for help, Lakshmi reached out to Minister Lokesh through X (formerly Twitter), prompting his swift response and organizing her rescue.

Grateful for Lokesh's quick intervention, Lakshmi and her family extended their heartfelt thanks. In a statement on X, Lokesh assured, 'Rest assured. I'll do everything possible to bring her back home safely.' This recent rescue adds to his continuous efforts in aiding individuals trapped in adverse situations abroad, with 25 people rescued to date. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)