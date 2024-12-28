Left Menu

Slovakia's New Energy Dilemma: A Second Front Against Ukraine?

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy accuses Slovakia's PM Fico of opening a second energy front against Ukraine at Russia's behest. This follows Fico's visit to Moscow and threatens reciprocal energy sanctions. The ongoing dispute may halt the current Ukraine-Russia gas transit, impacting European supplies.

Updated: 28-12-2024 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico of following Russian orders in creating a "second energy front" against Ukraine. This development stems from a deepening gas transit dispute between the two nations.

Fico, after a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, suggested Slovakia might impose reciprocal measures by halting electricity supplies if Kyiv stops the gas transit from January 1. According to Zelenskiy, this move, driven by Putin, disregards Slovakia's own interests.

Slovakia seeks to maintain Russian gas supplies through Ukraine, as alternative paths would increase costs and affect its transit operations, potentially costing the country 500 million euros in lost fees. Ukraine has declined to negotiate a new gas transit deal with Moscow since its invasion began in 2022.

