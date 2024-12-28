Slovakia's New Energy Dilemma: A Second Front Against Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico of following Russian orders in creating a "second energy front" against Ukraine. This development stems from a deepening gas transit dispute between the two nations.

Fico, after a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, suggested Slovakia might impose reciprocal measures by halting electricity supplies if Kyiv stops the gas transit from January 1. According to Zelenskiy, this move, driven by Putin, disregards Slovakia's own interests.

Slovakia seeks to maintain Russian gas supplies through Ukraine, as alternative paths would increase costs and affect its transit operations, potentially costing the country 500 million euros in lost fees. Ukraine has declined to negotiate a new gas transit deal with Moscow since its invasion began in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)