Nation Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
Deepak Baij of Chhattisgarh Congress lauds Manmohan Singh's legacy, calling his policies transformative for India. The former Prime Minister's death has left an irreplaceable void in the Congress party. State officials and national leaders attended the solemn cremation, honoring Singh's impact on India's governance and economy.
- Country:
- India
Deepak Baij, leader of the Chhattisgarh Congress, commemorated the pivotal contributions made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his transformative legislations that significantly impacted governance and citizen empowerment in India. Baij cited Singh's critical policies like the Right to Information and the Right to Education as milestones in the nation's democratic evolution. Baij expressed profound grief, describing Singh's death as an irreparable loss to the Congress party.
Manmohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister for a decade, was given a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and prominent political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and key government officials, who paid their last respects to the venerable statesman.
The funeral rites, conducted according to Sikh traditions, were held at the VIP Ghat. Singh's body was laid on a pyre of sandalwood. In attendance were Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, who gathered to honor the legacy of their former leader.
Earlier, Singh's body was taken to the All India Congress Committee headquarters for party workers to pay respects. Admirers also assembled outside his residence in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah informed Congress President Kharge of the government's decision to allocate space for a memorial dedicated to Singh, ensuring his legacy remains enshrined for future generations.
Manmohan Singh's storied political career included a transformative tenure as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he implemented economic reforms that revitalized India's economy. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh is remembered for steering India through economic crises and laying the groundwork for modernization. Narendra Modi succeeded Singh following the Congress-led UPA's electoral defeat in 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Department Condemns Illegal Land Sales and Occupations in Limpopo
Inflation is better controlled in NDA regime; under UPA, it touched double digits: FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
President Droupadi Murmu Presents Colours to College of Defence Management
Germany Condemns Golan Heights Occupation
ILO and ISA Partner to Promote Decent Work and Occupational Safety in Seabed-Related Activities