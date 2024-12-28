Nation Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Deepak Baij, leader of the Chhattisgarh Congress, commemorated the pivotal contributions made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his transformative legislations that significantly impacted governance and citizen empowerment in India. Baij cited Singh's critical policies like the Right to Information and the Right to Education as milestones in the nation's democratic evolution. Baij expressed profound grief, describing Singh's death as an irreparable loss to the Congress party.

Manmohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister for a decade, was given a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and prominent political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and key government officials, who paid their last respects to the venerable statesman.

The funeral rites, conducted according to Sikh traditions, were held at the VIP Ghat. Singh's body was laid on a pyre of sandalwood. In attendance were Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, who gathered to honor the legacy of their former leader.

Earlier, Singh's body was taken to the All India Congress Committee headquarters for party workers to pay respects. Admirers also assembled outside his residence in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah informed Congress President Kharge of the government's decision to allocate space for a memorial dedicated to Singh, ensuring his legacy remains enshrined for future generations.

Manmohan Singh's storied political career included a transformative tenure as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he implemented economic reforms that revitalized India's economy. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh is remembered for steering India through economic crises and laying the groundwork for modernization. Narendra Modi succeeded Singh following the Congress-led UPA's electoral defeat in 2014.

