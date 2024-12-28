Haryana's Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar Upgraded to Boost Growth

The Haryana Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, convened on Saturday to deliberate on significant regional developments. A key resolution was the amendment approval for improving potential zones within Gurugram district.

In a strategic shift, the Cabinet decided to enhance the classification of the Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar areas, elevating them from Low to Medium Potential Zones. This advancement aims to invigorate local development, lure investment, and bolster infrastructure, thereby propelling economic growth and enhancing living conditions for local residents. This move represents the government's sustained dedication to fostering growth across various sectors in Haryana.

According to a press release, both Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar were previously classified as Low Potential Zones under Schedule-IV of the Punjab Scheduled Roads Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Rules, 1965. These rules determine conversion charges based on zone potential for land use conversion.

Following the amendment, controlled areas within the Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar Development Plans are now designated as Medium Potential Zones. This change, reflecting in Schedule-IV of the 1965 Rules, applies to the affiliated fees and charges under the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

The decision to upgrade these regions stems from their notable growth potential, including the emergence of colonies, institutions, industries, and warehouses. The upgradation is set to enhance regional prospects for further development and yield higher revenue through increased conversion charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)