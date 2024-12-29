Electoral Roll Controversy Heats Up Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

In the latest development ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the voters' list. However, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi countered this claim, stating that all objections regarding the draft electoral roll were addressed by December 24, with the final roll set for publication on January 6, 2025.

During the pre-revision period from August 20 to October 18, Booth Level Officers conducted thorough house-to-house verifications to identify eligible but unenrolled citizens, among other tasks. Despite the completion of this verification process, Kejriwal alleged in a letter to the District Electoral Officer of New Delhi that there was an 'unusual spike' in voter addition and deletion applications in recent days, warning of a 'sinister plan' to tamper with the rolls.

Kejriwal emphasized the necessity of on-ground verification before any voter deletions and asked for details of individuals submitting excessive deletion applications. Accusations of the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to manipulate votes have further escalated political tensions. As preparations for the upcoming elections continue, the AAP, BJP, and Congress are engaged in a heated battle of allegations.

