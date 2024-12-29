Assam Releases Final Electoral Rolls for 2025 Panchayat Elections

The Assam State Election Commission has announced the final Electoral Rolls for the 2025 Panchayat Elections, reflecting the latest delimitation adjustments in Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad constituencies. This decision affects 27 districts in the state but excludes Sixth Schedule and Municipal Areas, a statement confirmed.

Following the settlement of all claims and objections, the revised rolls list a total of 1,80,14,913 voters. This includes 90,60,640 male voters, 89,53,865 female voters, and 408 voters of other genders. These individuals are registered to vote across 397 Zilla Parishad Constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,192 Gaon Panchayats, and 21,920 wards.

The finalized electoral rolls are accessible for public viewing on notice boards of local government offices and online through the websites of the State Election Commission and District Administration. Electors can verify their registration via their EPIC number or by downloading the roll for their polling station. The Commission also continues to accept new registrations, maintaining eligibility criteria as of January 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)