Anil Baluni Envisions World-Class Night Skiing in Auli

Anil Baluni, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament for the Lok Sabha, recently visited Auli, a prominent hill station and ski resort within his electoral constituency. During his visit, he emphasized the vast potential of Auli as a skiing destination. Baluni met with skiers, trainers, and young enthusiasts involved in the skiing industry.

In a significant announcement, Baluni revealed the government's ambitious plans to develop infrastructure for night skiing at Auli, complete with world-class facilities aimed at attracting tourists globally. He also shared his experience on social media platform X, posting pictures of himself attempting the sport and expressing optimism about Auli's future as a premier skiing location.

According to Baluni, insights from local athletes and entrepreneurs underscore the possibility of transforming Auli into a world-class venue. Thousands of Indian ski enthusiasts currently travel abroad, indicating a promising demand for developing such facilities within the country. Baluni envisions that Auli's enhanced ski slopes can host international competitions, offering training for skiing enthusiasts and providing breathtaking experiences for tourists.

Furthermore, Baluni announced plans for advanced adventure tourism infrastructure, including facilities for night skiing. He stated that the development of Auli's skiing infrastructure aligns with the Uttarakhand Cabinet's recent approval to establish the 'Auli Development Authority', aiming to enhance tourism and sports amenities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)