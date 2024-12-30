Kim Jong Un Pushes for Rural Transformation with New Fish Farm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inaugurated a new fish farm on the east coast. Built as part of a policy for regional development, the farm marks a step towards modernizing rural areas. Kim emphasized the importance of development amid ongoing economic challenges and food shortages.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has marked a significant milestone by inaugurating a new fish farm on the nation's east coast. State media KCNA reported on Monday that this move is part of a broader strategy to address chronic economic challenges and develop rural areas.
The Sinpho City Offshore Farm, located where North Korea also operates a submarine base, exemplifies Kim's "Regional Development 20×10 Policy." This initiative aims to build modernized factories in remote counties, such as the facility for cultivating scallops, kelp, sea cucumbers, and sea urchins.
In his address at the inauguration, Kim Jong Un described the farm as a "peculiar creation for regional transformation," highlighting its symbolic transformation from a mere white beach with pine trees just five months prior. He urged nationwide progress in rural development as part of the country's socialist construction while acknowledging existing challenges tied to food shortages and economic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Economic Challenges: Balancing Growth Amid US-Tariff Threats
South Korea's Turbulent Presidential Saga: Martial Law Controversy and Economic Challenges
Australia Braces for Bigger Budget Shortfalls Amid Economic Challenges
France Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Political Uncertainty
Australia's Budget Dilemma: Navigating Deficits Amid Economic Challenges