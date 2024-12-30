Devotional Waves: Tripura Kumbh Mela Unfolds Spiritual Legacy

The sacred banks of the Howrah River at Kumbhnagar, Ranirbazar, echoed with devotion as the Tripura Kumbh Mela commenced on Sunday. Set to continue until January 1, 2025, this revered event draws lakhs of pilgrims, devotees, and Naga Sadhus from all corners of India, transforming the area into a spiritual sanctuary.

Ranjitand Maharaj, head of the Tripureswari Kumbh Mela Committee, shared insights into the Mela's mythological significance, echoing the narrative of the Samudra Manthan from the Satya Yuga. The tale where divine treasures emerged, including the Amrit, explains the spiritual aura surrounding the event. Tripura, one of the places the Amrit is believed to have landed, carries this mystic legacy.

The Mela promises pilgrims spiritual equivalent of visiting sacred sites like Prayagraj or Haridwar. Devotees engage in rituals at Dashami Ghat, elevating their spiritual merit. The government's support and community involvement have made this event a hub of spiritual fervor, as daily rituals, prayers, and cultural richness invigorate attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)