Market Watch: High Yields and Volatile Shares

Asian shares commenced the week on a subdued note, as elevated Treasury yields posed a challenge to Wall Street's valuation metrics, while supporting the U.S. dollar's surge near multi-month highs. Trading volumes remained thin with the New Year holiday approaching and a relatively light economic calendar this week.

China's PMI factory surveys are anticipated on Tuesday, followed by the U.S. ISM survey on Friday. MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index outside Japan decreased by 0.2%, yet retains a 16% annual increase. Japan's Nikkei eased by 0.9% but maintains about 20% gains for 2024. Conversely, South Korea faced political unrest, seeing a 9% loss this year, despite a slight increase of 0.3% recently.

South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air saw its share value plunge drastically after a fatal plane crash, while Chinese blue chips appreciated slightly. With Wall Street experiencing a broad sell-off, experts suggest cautious investment decisions amid potentially prolonged restrictive monetary policy from the Fed and Trump's anticipated policy shifts.

